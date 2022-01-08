Cheek to Cheek is the brainchild of local movement artist Rochelle Gatt, who is bringing the DasArts Feedback Method to Malta-based artists in 2022. Supported by Arts Council Malta and MCAST, the project aims to nourish artistic dialogue between artists and audiences through a series of workshops and artistic encounters that will culminate in a theatre creation in May 2022.

Applications are currently open for Malta-based artists to participate in three two-day workshops between January and April, followed by a longer workshop in May. These will be led by Greek performance maker, performer and writer Manolis Tsipos, who is based in Amsterdam.

The DasArts Feedback Method is a tool that supports a non-defensive discussion in relation to artistic works-in-progress. Led by the belief that artists can learn a great deal from each other, the scope of this horizontal tool is to postpone harsh criticism whilst allowing those providing feedback to enter somebody else’s artistic work in a graceful manner. It is of great benefit to artists who are constantly seeking collaborative environments, and who are embedded in devised works.

Reflecting on previous experiences relating to artistic feedback, Gatt sought to address the following question: “how can we achieve a situation where we freely discuss artworks without insulting the people around us?”

Speaking about the relevance of the project for Malta, she stated that “the DasArts Feedback Method offers the possibility of strengthening interdisciplinary projects happening across the island by merging and attracting diverse disciplines and backgrounds”.

The project aims for an inclusion of varied disciplines such as dance, theatre, acrobatics, writing, visual arts, game design, puppeteering, direction, etc. No fees will be required for participation, and preference will be given to Malta-based performing artists who are 18 years or older.

Interested artists are encouraged to join the online info session being organised on 13 January and to register their interest by 18 January. Spaces are limited. Any queries can be directed to the organising team on cheektocheekmalta@gmail.com. To register for the online info session on 13 January: https://forms.gle/NZf28NDZ6PkYiKzS6. To access the online application and register by 18 January: https://forms.gle/UE6PEgY7CeTALfNg8

