A Maltese aviation lawyer has been appointed secretary of the European Network of Civil Aviation Safety Investigation Authorities.

Rebekah Tanti-Dougall was nominated to the key ENCASIA role by the chief inspector of Malta’s Bureau of Air Accident Investigation, Frank Zammit.

Rebekah Tanti-Dougall.

She will now serve in that post for the next three years. As part of her work, Tanti-Dougall will coordinate ENCASIA meetings, plenary sessions and working groups and the organisation’s communications with other civil aviation organisations.

Set up in 2011, ENCASIA is tasked with improving the quality of investigations conducted by air safety investigation authorities of the EU’s member states. It does this by offering training, promoting best practices, helping member states share resources and advising EU institutions on matters related to air safety and accident prevention.

Tanti-Dougall, who lectures in aviation law, spent the past years acting as a legal adviser within BAAI Malta.

Transport Minister Ian Borg congratulated her for her new role.