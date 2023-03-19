Local post-metal band Krishna will be launching its debut album Headless on March 25 at Palazzo De Salle, in Valletta.

They will be joined by Eyes to Argus, who will open the night by performing pieces from their sophomore record, in habit, as well as some new pieces.

Krishna describes their debut album Headless as an “emotional and meditative” 50-minute piece ranging from atmospheric and melancholic to loud and abrasive.

The band will be performing the album in its entirety for the first time at this launch.

Recorded live at Temple Studios, Headless sees a drastic change in direction for the band, with Timothy Garrett taking on guitar duties and Alan Darmanin getting behind the drum kit soon after the album recording. The band was originally founded by Garrett and Liam Formosa in 2013.

“The composition of Headless started shortly after the release of Krishna’s debut album Seeker of Light,” says Garrett, speaking to Times of Malta.

“The piece, like the rest of the songs composed by Krishna, started from a small improvisation that kept on evolving over the years.”

Over time, Garrett says Headless would come to have a deeper meaning for the band, representing a lost individual, searching for some sort of clarity – be it physical, emotional or psychological – reflected in the cover artwork by Samwel Mallia.

“Headless also signified a maturation of Krishna’s sound, utilising various soundscapes, textures and heavier riffs to create a more sorrowful and pensive kind of music,” says the musician.

The album Headless by Krishna will be launched at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta, on March 25 at 8pm. Tickets at €12 can be obtained at the door or by contacting the band directly on their Facebook page.