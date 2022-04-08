Arringo Ltd. is a Maltese company operating both internationally as well as locally. The organisation is embedded in the local economy providing jobs and skills covering a large area. In the last four years the company has grown rapidly and currently employs over 200 people, unifying a diverse team of employees from over 35 different nationalities. Actively encouraging and assisting their employees with their development plans of building their skill sets through training, mentoring and proving opportunities of growth, Arringo truly embodies equality and unity within the workplace.

Founded in 2018, Arringo has changed the face of the outsourcing industry. More than your typical business solutions provider, Arringo Ltd offers innovative, cutting-edge, technical and practical solutions for an array of businesses, servicing clients locally and globally. A fintech leader, Arringo is a fast-paced, fast-growth company.

Covering everything from software design and development to full marketing services and back-office solutions, Arringo offers an extensive catalogue of software products services. However, with Adrian Kreter as founder, it comes as little surprise that the company has shown such successful growth and influence within the industry.

One of the youngest bright minds to enter the fintech market, Kreter has played a role in the success of many start-up companies like the regulated Bitcoin powerhouse, Instacoins. The founder was previously recognised with two prestigious entrepreneur awards and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon, with big plans for the company's future already set in motion.

Arringo has recently acquired two new companies in a bold and strategic business development move. QGen, another up-and-coming business solutions provider as well as JITKYC, well-known for their blockchain based KYC application Know Me Now. With these additions, Arringo will continue to provide effortless, low-cost, high-security and efficient solutions to businesses operating across multiple industries.

These acquisitions come at a vital time for the company, as they plan to relocate their offices to a brand new and much larger state-of-the-art building located in Floriana, completely designed and developed by Arringo founders, ensuring there is adequate space for their rapidly expanding business.

According to newly appointed CEO Simon Camilleri, a veteran risk manager, the move coincides perfectly with the increased onboarding of new businesses and the company’s determination to be the leader in business solutions provider and cutting-edge software development worldwide.

The CEO comes from a strong financial background, having most recently held the position of CEO of Creditinfo Malta and Head of International business for Creditinfo Group, Simon specialises in building partnerships and broadening business relationships. Another sign that Arringo is focused on increasing their already impressive momentum.

Arringo has taken strategic steps towards further company growth and industry influence. A refreshing outlook on digital services, the future will divulge the potential success of this up-and-coming entity.

‘’We are proud to be a Maltese company with an international reach, providing support to enable our partners and customers to grow with us, using new technologies and innovative ideas to solve their needs,” said CEO Simon Camilleri.