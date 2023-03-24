Tableo, a sister platform to Bookia, is a restaurant reservation management system that has partnered up with Michelin Guide to allow restaurants from the Michelin Guide’s selection to boost their online bookings. This is a prestigious accomplishment for this local start-up as not only are they the first and only Maltese company to achieve this partnership, but they are also one of few international Michelin Guide partners.

This collaboration will enable diners to reserve the best dining experience in Malta and Gozo as well as foreign countries through the Michelin Guide which will be connected to Tableo, a restaurant reservation management platform used by over 500 restaurants across Europe. This integration will give the opportunity to restaurants to not only increase reservations, but to track bookings in real-time, show available slots online, and send instant confirmation e-mails to customers.

Tableo is a powerful restaurant reservation platform that allows restaurants of all sizes to easily manage reservations, all in one place. With features that allow restaurants to receive bookings 24/7 from any online channel, reduce no-shows, collect payments, and more, the partnership between Tableo and the Michelin Guide promises to help restaurants get more exposure, grow their number of bookings, and increase their revenue.

Tableo's experience with the Google partnership through Reserve with Google shows that restaurants have seen an increase of 40 to 50 more diners per month, just through the Google partnership. The integration with the Michelin Guide is expected to generate even more exposure for restaurants and give them access to a larger customer base. With real-time tracking of bookings, online availability display, and instant email confirmations to customers, this partnership is poised to bring a wealth of benefits to the restaurant industry in Malta.

Tableo's partnership with MICHELIN is a game-changer for restaurants in Malta, as it enables diners to book Michelin Guide restaurants, a feature that was not previously available. This is a significant accomplishment not only for the homegrown company Tableo, but also for the hospitality industry, as it opens up a new channel for restaurants globally to grow their business and gain more exposure.

With this partnership, restaurants in Malta have the opportunity to benefit from the prestige of being a Michelin-rated establishment and increase their bookings and revenue. This marks a new era for the local dining scene, and Tableo is proud to be at the forefront of this exciting development. Benjamin Vincenti, co-founder and COO at Tableo, added: “Tableo is proud to integrate with the Michelin Guide and help restaurants better connect with their guests.”

Tableo's existing partnership with many Michelin Guide Restaurants, including those listed on its sister platform Bookia, has paved the way for its collaboration with MICHELIN in Malta. Some of the notable MICHELIN Guide Restaurants that Tableo and Bookia work with in Malta & Gozo include:

Aaron’s Kitchen

Bahia

BRIJU

Caviar & Bull

Chophouse

Giuseppi’s

Grain Street

Hammett’s Macina

Legligin

Marea

Ta’ Frenc

Tartarun

The Golden Fork

The Harbour Club

Tmun

Susurrus

Under Grain

With this partnership, more restaurants in Malta will now have the opportunity to benefit from Tableo's innovative technology and expertise in restaurant reservation management.

The Michelin Guide, known for its high-quality standards and constant innovation, has carefully selected over 15,000 restaurants worldwide, including those with Bib Gourmand and MICHELIN Stars. By partnering with the Michelin Guide, Tableo now enables travelers and food enthusiasts to reserve top dining experiences, not just in Malta but on a global scale.

With regards to this partnership, Michael Davis, Chief Product Officer of the Michelin Guide, stated: “Enabling users of the Michelin Guide to book the restaurants they love directly through our mobile apps and website is another step in our ambition to provide the best service and the partnership with Tableo allows restaurants to reach their perfect-matched audience.”

If you are a restaurateur, whether you have used a reservation management platform or not and you’re looking to take your restaurant to the next level, e-mail hello@tableo.com – they would love to chat with you and show you how they can help take your restaurant to the next level.