A Malta-based company that has donated more than 1,600 meals to families in need since the COVID-19 pandemic began has pledged to continue doing so even once it is over.

Casumo started donating the meals in April 2020, after it reached out to the Foundation for Social Welfare Services to ask how they could help.

The meals, which are cooked by the gaming company’s in-house chef, are distributed to families in need through the network of welfare agency Aġenzija Appoġġ.

“It's a real injustice that anyone in Malta should suffer from hunger. Through cooking, we can deliver nutrition and happiness to those who are struggling to put food on the table for their families,” said chef Duncan Tabone.

FSWS Directorate for Alternate Care director Remenda Grech said the weekly food supplies “have helped hundreds of struggling families living in communities and temporary shelters to cope.”

The company has now said that what began as a pandemic-focused initiative will continue into the future.

“This is a call to all companies out there that are able and willing to continue to develop programs and initiatives that support and give back to our local communities,” said CEO Shelly Suter-Hadad.

Beyond food delivery, Casumo has also donated 25 new tablets to the FSWS, to be given to students in need, as well as supplying three local care homes with laptops so that nurses can help residents to use technology to connect with family and friends.