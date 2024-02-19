The Attard local council has joined the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage in strongly objecting to Bank of Valletta’s proposed development on the site of its branch in the locality, insisting it would ruin the heart of the village core.

The bank submitted a planning application to demolish its Attard branch and replace it with a five-storey residential complex that will include a branch at ground level.

Through PA7606/23, the bank proposed the demolition of the present one-storey branch abutting Triq il-Mosta and Triq ir-Rand to develop an apartment complex with 10 residential units overlying a basement parking area and a branch at ground floor level.

A bank spokesperson told Times of Malta that BOV had no intention of getting involved in the property sector and was simply looking to maximise its existing assets and refurbish its branches to better meet the needs of its customers.

The proposed development is located in an area characterised by old two-storey buildings and directly opposite the Attard primary school and its adjacent public garden.

The garden of the historic Casa De Piro, directly behind the bank’s site, will not be developed.

In its objection, the council expressed concerns about the potential adverse impact on the historic and aesthetic integrity of the Attard village core that holds “immense cultural, historical and aesthetic value”.

“The proposed project, if approved, has the potential to significantly detract from the charm and character of the Attard village core. The concerns extend beyond mere aesthetics, as the development could cast both a literal and metaphorical shadow over this beloved area. The unique ambience and identity of the village core are invaluable assets that contribute to the well-being and sense of community among residents,” the council said.

The proposed additional floors were in breach of planning policies and undermined street character, it said.

Mayor Stefan Cordina urged the bank to revise its proposal: “A radical reduction in scale would not only demonstrate sensitivity to the unique characteristics of the location but also contribute to preserving the integrity and charm of the Urban Conservation Area.”

The superintendence insisted that the proposal was “objectionable in principle” and the project was located just 10 metres from wartime public air-raid shelters.

“The proposed replacement building would be totally out of context within the existing urban environment. Furthermore, the proposed excavation would pose a very high level of threat within an archaeologically sensitive area,” it said, adding that the design was “completely incompatible with UCA characteristics”.

It said the projecting building would ruin the traditional streetscape and would impinge on the architectural value and visual integrity of Casa de Piro which, it said, warranted scheduling.

The locality’s Socjetà Mużikali La Stella Levantina also objected to the proposed development.

CAPTIONBOV has submitted a planning application to replace its Attard branch with a five-storey development. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli