Taxpayers will be forking out at least another €600,000 a year for their local councillors after the government doubled their annual allowances, Times of Malta is informed.

Through an unpublicised legal notice earlier this week, all local councillors elected last May will see their annual allowance increase by 100 per cent, from €1,200 a year to €2,400 a year.

Deputy mayors, on the other hand, will see their allowance almost triple to €3,400 a year, or €1,000 more than local councillors. This is the first time that deputy mayors are being given a higher allowance than councillors.

Malta’s 68 mayors did not get any increase as their honorarium and allowances had already been increased recently.

Mayors are the only elected local politicians who are paid for their job while all other elected members of local councils are considered to work voluntarily and on a part-time basis. The ‘pay’ of Maltese and Gozitan mayors, known as honorarium, depends on the size of their councils.

In the case of small localities, mayors are paid 45 per cent of the honorarium of an MP, amounting to €10,238. Mayors of medium sized towns are paid €14,788 a year while those with the largest populations receive €19,344 a year.

All mayors are also entitled to an annual allowance of €1,600 a year.

Through the new legal notice, the government also introduced remuneration for other categories of local politicians who until now were not entitled to any payment.

The new rules introduce an honorarium of over €20,000 for the Presidents of Regions, five in all, and for the President of the Association of Local Councils.

At the same time, local councillors who also sit on the regional committees will now be entitled for an annual honorarium of €7,508 a year.

Times of Malta is informed that these increases were already discussed with the Opposition and the Local Councils Association. Asked to explain the reasons for these increases and why the government has so far kept them under wraps, a spokesman for Justice Minister Owen Bonnici did not reply by the time of writing.