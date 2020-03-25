In light of the current outbreak of the COVID-19, the Local Councils’ Association in partnership with all local councils in Malta and Gozo has launched YouSafe – a community support platform, to help residents, organisations and the business community keep in contact with each other.

This online platform consists of 68 Facebook groups managed and moderated by the respective local council team. YouSafe enabled 230 local council members to work from the safety of their homes while keeping close contact with their respective community.

The platform will also serve as an online public space for dialogue between the local business community, NGOs, civil society networks and individuals on how particular issues, initiatives, ideas and solutions can implemented for the good of the community.

During the last four days of testing, 30,000 members joined their respective local community groups.

Mario Fava, Malta Local Councils’ Association president, said: “The positive feedback we have received so far, from individuals and the business community, has been overwhelming. Beyond this current crisis, we are hoping that this platform will pave the way for a new improved means of communication and interaction between the local council and the community.”

Residents, institutions, organisations, NGOs, civil society networks and businesses are being encouraged to visit https://www.facebook.com/YouSafeMalta/ and join their group according to their respective locality.