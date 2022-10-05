A new investment scheme open to local and regional councils is seeking to bring artificial intelligence-powered technology into Malta's towns and villages.

The scheme, announced on Wednesday by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and local government Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli, will be run by the Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA).

MDIA CEO Kenneth Brincat said one example of how councils can use the funds is by purchasing skips and bins with built-in artificial intelligence that notify the council when the bin is full and also categorises the rubbish thrown in as wet or dry.

Another way to use the funds is by installing intelligent CCTV cameras that collect data on the number and types of vehicles that pass through different streets in the locality. The council can then use the data to design the most effective traffic management solutions possible, Brincat suggested.

"Anyway, it will be up to the councils to be as creative as they want with their proposals," Brincat said during Wednesday's press conference.

"Our aim is to help councils provide traditional services in more efficient and more environmentally friendly ways."

€150,000 have been allocated to the scheme and councils may apply on their own or in partnership with other organisations or NGOs.

The government will be paying for 85% of the project costs. Chosen projects must be completed within a year and have a minimum lifetime of three years.

Minister Silvio Schembri said this initiative is another step toward a digital era where artificial intelligence is used to enhance existing services, attract foreign investment and create jobs.

"Investing in our digital sector is crucial. It has helped us diversify our economy and be resilient during tough times and we are now urging our communities to make better use of it," he said.

"We are also working on creating new sectors in e-sports and video game development."

Parliamentary Secretary for local government, Alison Zerafa Civelli, urged local and regional councils to apply for the funds and said the initiative will help local authorities overcome the social, economic and environmental challenges of our time.