The looming deadline on a project to provide free WiFi access in public areas has been extended and local councils can now opt to look for a supplier themselves.

A month ago Times of Malta reported the country stood to lose out on thousands in EU funding because the authorities had failed to find a supplier in time to carry out the WiFi project.

Fifty-four councils had applied for EU grants of €15,000 each to install access points in public areas, but it was looking likely half would miss out since the July deadline was around the corner.

In an email sent out to councils, however, the Local Government Division within the Ministry for the National Heritage announced that the EU had approved an extension until September for the first call of applicants, numbering 27 municipalities.

To add to that, they also offered councils the option of looking for a supplier individually or as a group. The government would be issuing another call for tenders, should they wish to remain under their wing.

The previous call had failed since the only offer they received to install the public WiFi access points was much higher than the project’s estimated cost, and negotiations were fruitless.

“Unfortunately, an understanding with the supplier wasn’t reached, and so far we haven’t found another contractor to implement the project,” wrote Ramona Portelli, executive officer of the local government division.

However, after appealing to the EU for amendments to the project to make it more viable, the authorities will be proceeding with a renewed call.

“Our efforts to be able to carry out this project were recognised, the changes we asked for were made and we are in a position to continue,” Portelli said.

Qala Mayor Paul Buttigieg said while the council was happy to look for a supplier itself, he was calling on the authorities to foot the running costs.

While the WIFI4EU grant covered the cost of the equipment and labour needed to install the access points, the running costs and maintenance were not included.

“With the limited funding that local councils have at their disposal, we need to know the cost of the monthly WiFi subscription and also if the electricity supply will be subsidised by the government to be able to proceed,” Buttigieg said.

Asked why initially only one supplier showed an interest in the project, and why the offer to take on the project was way above budget, a spokesperson for the local government ministry did not reply.