Local councils will be given some 100 trees each to plant in their locality, after the government launched a budget measure that will fund 7,000 trees across Malta.
During a visit at Howard Gardens in Mdina, where 300 shrubs were planted this week, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia said that the take-up of the scheme was high.
Ivan Farrugia from Parks Malta said that this year the entity had already planted 5,200 trees in various localities.
