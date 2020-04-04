Local councils are to temporarily stop accepting rent and ground rent payments owed to the Housing Authority, to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.



All such payments that used to be made at local council offices must now either be made online or else by cheque.



Online payments can be made through the Lands Authority website while cheques must be addressed to:



Lands Authority,

Auberge de Baviere,

St Sebastian Street,

Valletta VLT 2000

The change comes into effect on Monday, April 6.