A Maltese couple will be celebrating a Christmas to remember after winning more than €1 million in a local lottery.

The couple won €1.16 million after matching five of eight numbers in the Quaterno Plus lotto draw on December 19 and claimed their seven-digit prize cheque on Monday, December 21.

The woman who bought the ticket watched the prize draw on live TV on Saturday night and could not contain her excitement when the numbers were drawn, shouting “we’re now millionaires” down the telephone to her stunned partner.

She had played the same eight Quaterno Plus numbers for the previous three weeks, gambling after learning that the lotto jackpot had topped the €1m mark. The winning ticket was purchased from a Kalkara outlet one day before the prize daw, on Friday, December 18.

In a statement announcing the jackpot win, lotto operators Maltco congratulated the winners and wished all players and their families a happy Christmas and New Year.





