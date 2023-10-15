The dancers in Liverpool.

Fourteen dancers from YDon’tU Dance Malta took centrestage at the CYD? Super Convention in Liverpool, one of the most anticipated events in the world of dance where dancers can showcase their talent and creativity.

The dancers who flew to Liverpool were selected following an audition phase and choreography was prepared by London choreographers Kat Elward and Lawrence Pearsons, brought over by Ydon’tU, supported by Althea Palombi Corlett.

Ydon’tU Dance joined dance teams from the UK, Spain, Dubai and Gibraltar. Dancers from Ydon’tU are also participating in a weekend of master classes led by a top-class faculty, including TV star Oti Mabuse.

"Our dancers have put their heart and soul into this performance. Our aim this time, with the help of our sponsor Visit Malta, is to provide local dancers with world-class opportunities,” said team director Patricia Micallef.

