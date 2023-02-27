Yasmin Kuymizakis, who goes by the moniker Joon, has embarked on two tours of the United States, performing headline shows and featuring as a supporting act for the hugely popular American synth-pop band Future Islands.

Her first US tour will take place from March 8 to April 1, and includes performances in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago and Providence, as well as at festivals South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin and Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho.

After a brief return to Malta, Joon will fly back to the US to join Future Islands for performances in Nashville, Asheville, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, Oakland and Salt Lake City from May 5-16.

Joon is an electronic artist, songwriter and producer from Marsascala who brings a distinctly original yet somehow nostalgic character to her synth pop-infused musical output.

Drenched with shimmering textures and ethereal vocals, Joon’s musical landscape is one of freedom, colour and exploration, yet one that speaks to listeners directly and with purpose.

“My agent Natasha has been amazing getting me these shows and the Future Islands support tour,” she says. “The visa on its own cost me about €3,500 – which I could not afford. So, I turned to Arts Council Malta and applied for the Cultural Exchange Fund... Without the fund, I wouldn’t have been able to afford going to the US,” she explains.

Despite travelling relatively light, her musical arsenal includes a laptop, two midi keyboards, a vocal pedal and a piece of equipment she describes as her “quirky, homemade 8-bit instrument which I use to add some extra noise and fun.”

Joon brings a distinctly original yet somehow nostalgic character to her synth pop-infused musical output. Photo: Heba Ahmed

Using these to creatively manipulate both her own vocals and an array of samples, pre-produced fragments and live contributions, Joon deftly creates a unique musical identity that reflects her own natural curiosity.

She explains that her main influences are “fresh, new sounds and performances which are unique, even strange – whether it’s a quirky voice, an interesting singing style... synth sounds that take me elsewhere [or just] a crazy, confident performance”.

“A calm, quiet environment and nature really help me with inspiration” she adds.

Joon is a big part of Kuymizakis’s musical life and is a project she has devoted significant time and dedication towards. This was recognised when Joon was signed to the Los Angeles-based record label Italians Do It Better in April 2020.

Very much looking forward to singing a couple of songs in Maltese that I’ve written

“I get to express myself freely and feel completely myself. I don’t find that easy in my day-to-day life and I can be quite shy,” she says.

“This project has given me a lot of confidence in myself and a fresh perspective on life. It has helped me care less about what people think, which is a very freeing feeling.”

‘Insane, crazy, surreal’

Joon confesses to being a “big fan” of Future Islands long before the upcoming tour.

“Around 2014, when I lived in London, my housemates and I were obsessed with them, and their song Seasons (Waiting on You) was our anthem” she explains.

“I feel good and positive when I listen to them – there’s a sense of warmth I feel inside.”

Future Islands first rose to prominence in 2014 with the release of their fourth album Singles. The record’s critically acclaimed opening track, Seasons (Waiting on You), was rated the best song of 2014 by NME and was ranked ninety-fourth in Rolling Stone magazine’s 100 Best Songs of the 2010s.

To date, the band has achieved hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify alone, and supporting such a successful band represents a significant achievement for any artist, particularly in light of its trans-Atlantic component.

“It’s insane, crazy, surreal,” she agrees, though she acknowledges the opportunity represents over ten years of work.

Drenched with shimmering textures and ethereal vocals, Joon’s musical landscape is one of freedom, colour and exploration. Photo: Stephanie Galea

With venues on the second tour supporting up to 5,000 ticketholders each, this represents her biggest audiences to date, she says, though she explains she is more focused on the experience.

“Gathering inspiration, learning and growing as an artist – and as a human being, of course – and to meeting people in the industry and other artists” are the things she is most looking forward to, she says.

“I am also very much looking forward to singing a couple of songs in Maltese that I’ve written, to see the reception from the audiences.”

Joon’s advice for aspiring musicians is to “just keep going, enjoy it, be nice to people and say yes to everything.”

“I’ve learnt that being flexible, easy-going and having a positive approach has helped me a lot... I also make sure there’s something I’m always working on – whether it’s new music, performing or meetings,” she says.

“Perfection is something I do not believe in or try to attain. I believe in adapting and finding a way with whatever you have and making the most of it.

“Rule number one: you gotta have fun.”