The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) moved higher as investors’ sentiment improved during the last trading week of the year despite the surge in COVID-19 cases globally. This week’s gain sent the local equity index above the 8,000 points level for the first time since mid-November, to end the year at 8,199.397.

A total of 18 equities were active, as 13 moved higher and Grand Harbor Marina plc (GHM) was the only equity to close in the red. During the week, the two major banks were the most active issues. Nearly €0.4 million were traded across all traded equities.

This week marks the close of trading for 2021. During the year, the MSE declined by 3.2 per cent, while in terms of new entrants, four new equities were added to the main market list of the MSE.

In the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) shares gained 3.5 per cent, as 22 transactions worth nearly €65,500 were recorded. The banking equity closed the week at €0.90 and hence down by 5.3 per cent during the year.

Two contrasting sessions in HSBC Bank Malta plc (HSBC) cancelled out each other, as the equity closed flat. The equity declined on Monday and recovered mid-week to return to the €0.92 level, this week’s closing price. HSBC was the most liquid equity, as a turnover of €67,256 was generated over 14 deals. HSBC was the only banking equity to finish the year higher, as it gained 2.2 per cent.

Lombard Bank Malta plc closed the week with a six per cent gain to finish at €1.95, albeit on insignificant volumes.

Malta International Airport plc traded on a slim volume, with only 1,105 shares changing hands. The share price of the airport operator oscillated between a weekly low of €5.70 and a high of €6, this week’s closing price.

GO plc and its subsidiary BMIT Technologies plc (BMIT) both ended the week in positive territory. The telecommunications company advanced by €0.10 to the €3.36 price level, as two transactions of 455 shares were recorded on Monday. No further trades were recorded during the remaining trading sessions.

Meanwhile, BMIT was active during three sessions and finished the week up by 1.7 per cent, as 10 transactions of 33,500 shares were executed.

RS2 Software plc Ordinary shares traded 1.2 per cent higher to the €1.74 level on Thursday after touching a daily low of €1.71. A total of 14,505 shares were traded across six transactions. The equity closed the year down by 13 per cent.

PG plc closed the short trading week flat at €2.40, as two small trades of 4,140 shares were executed. The share price of the retail conglomerate closed the year among the top performers with a 20 per cent increase.

International Hotel Investments plc ended the week in the green, as the equity’s price surged by nearly nine per cent to finish the year at the €0.62 level. Five transactions of 25,500 shares and worth €15,100 were executed.

The food and beverages company Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (SFC) was this week’s best performing equity, as it advanced by 16.3 per cent to the €9.65 level. SFC shares had a volatile week, as during Tuesday’s trading session, the equity’s price jumped by 15.3 per cent to €9.80.

On Thursday, a volatile session for SFC shares saw the share price decline to €8 and only recovering to the €9.65 level in the dying minutes of the trading session. Since the beginning of the year, SFC shares gained nearly 24 per cent.

Mapfre Middlesea plc also closed in the green, as four transactions of 4,950 shares pushed the share price to the €2.30 level, a weekly increase of 4.6 per cent.

A single transaction of 500 LifeStar Holdings plc shares pushed the price up by 5.3 per cent to the €1.00 price level. On a year-to-date basis, the equity was the second-best performer, as the share price doubled.

LifeStar Insurance plc closed the week unchanged at €0.50.

GHM was the only negative performer this week. The equity closed 1.4 per cent lower at €0.68, as a result of one transaction involving 500 shares.

Tigné Mall plc closed the week at the €0.75 level, hence 7.1 per cent higher after 78,306 shares changed ownership across nine trades.

Malita Investments plc closed flat at the €0.80 level. This was the result of two transactions of 18,294 shares.

Conversely, the share price of Malta Properties Company plc (MPC) gained 3.8 per cent to the €0.55 level on trivial volumes. MPC was among the best performing equities this year, with an increase of 10 per cent.

Two trades on a volume of 16,250 Plaza Centers plc sent the equity higher to the €0.93 level. Despite this week’s gain of 3.3 per cent, the equity closed the year lower by five per cent.

In the fixed income market, activity was concentrated in the Corporate Bonds Market, as 64 transactions worth almost €0.7 million were executed. A total of 26 bonds were traded, as the 3.5% Bank of Valletta plc € Notes 2030 S2 T1 was the most liquid issue. This bond ended the week at €104. The 4% MIDI plc Secured € 2026 closed at €103.25, as five deals worth €63,509 were recorded. The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index finished the year at 1,149.11 points and hence up by five per cent during 2021.

On the sovereign debt front, only two Malta Government Bonds were traded, as the 4.5% MGS 2028 (II) was the most liquid issue and closed the week at €131. Since the beginning of the year, the MSE MGS Total Return Index shed 4.2 per cent.

In the Prospects MTF Market, activity was spread across three issues, with the 4.75 per cent KA Finance plc Secured Callable Bonds 2026-2029 being the most active issue. The bond closed the week at €95.

We wish all our readers a healthy and prosperous new year.

