The MSE Equity Total Return Index continued on the previous week’s positive performance, as it climbed another 0.95 per cent to reach 9,864.63 points.

Performances in the equity market were quite balanced, as from the 20 active equities, gainers amounted to eight, while seven equities headed south.

The main drivers for the positive performance were Malta International Airport plc and Fimbank plc. Turnover generated in the equities market was somewhat unimpressive, as €1.4 million worth of shares traded, compared to the previous figure of €2.4 million.

Malta International Airport plc was among the top performers last week, as the group’s interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were approved. The results show an increase in revenue of over 9 per cent to €44.6 million, which reflects the growth in passenger movements as well as an increase in non-aviation revenue.

The company registered a profit before tax for the first half of 2019 of €21.7 million, compared to €20.2 million in the corresponding period last year.

The directors also approved a net interim dividend of €0.03 per share, for payment on all shares settled as at August 21, 2019 and payable by no later than September 13. The equity rallied 7.75 per cent to €7.65, with the bulk of the gains being registered in anticipation of the publication of said results. A substantial turnover of €309,745 was generated across 33 transactions.

The only equity to generate a larger turnover was Bank of Valletta plc, as 311,362 shares traded over 72 transactions. The result was a modest loss of 0.44 per cent, to close €1.12. The board is scheduled to meet on July 31, 2019 to consider and approve the group’s and the bank’s interim financial statements for the six-month financial period ending June 30, 2019.

HSBC Bank Malta plc traded in the opposite direction, as it was up 1.32 per cent to €1.54. This was the result of eight trades of a combined 19,050 shares.

FIMBank plc topped the list of gainers with a 7.94 per cent price hike to $0.68, over one deal on relatively slim volume.

In the same sector, 5,000 Lombard Bank Malta plc shares traded over three deals and closed unchanged at €2.30.

Telecommunications company, GO plc (GO) closed 0.88 per cent higher at €4.56, as a result of nine deals of a combined 20,588 shares. The board of GO is scheduled to meet on August 9 to discuss the group Interim Unaudited Financial Statements for the six-month period ended June 30.

Its spin-off, BMIT Technologies plc also announced that its board is scheduled to meet on August 8 to discuss the Group Interim Unaudited Financial Statements for the six-month period ended June 30.

The equity gained 0.94 per cent to end at €0.535.

International Hotel Investments plc traded three times last week, as 6,800 shares changed hands. The outcome was a loss in value of 3.05 per cent to €0.795.

A single transaction of 500 MaltaPost plc shares pushed the price up by 0.78 per cent, to €1.30.

In the insurance sector, Mapfre Middlesea plc recorded just a couple of deals of 672 shares, to close 2.65 per cent lower at €2.20.

GlobalCapital plc also traded on slim volume, but a sole deal worth just €120 had no impact on the share price of €0.25.

Meanwhile, the price of RS2 Software plc oscillated between a weekly low of €1.80 and a high of €1.83, eventually closing unchanged at the higher end of the range. A significant turnover of €286,919 was generated over 33 transactions.

In the food and beverage sector, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc continued to trade in the same range as the last month, as it erased the previous week’s gain to return to the €10.00 price level.

Conversely, retail conglomerate, PG plc fully recovered the previous week’s loss, climbing 1.27 per cent to recapture the €1.60 price level. A total of 21,942 shares traded over seven deals.

The previous week’s gain registered by Medserv plc proved unsustainable, as a single transaction of 1,000 shares shaved 3.33 per cent off the share price of €1.16.

The property sector registered mixed performances, as fallers amounted to two, one equity closed unchanged, while Malta Properties Company plc was the only gainer, with a 3.13 per cent increase in price to €0.66.

Traded volume amounted to 96,370 shares over seven deals.

The company’s board will meet on August 12 to discuss the Group Interim Unaudited Financial Statements for the first half of 2019.

Similarly, the Board of Tigne Mall plc is scheduled to meet on August 30 to consider and approve the condensed interim financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2019.

In terms of trading, the share price was down 1.12 per cent to €0.88, as four deals of 21,600 shares were executed.

Malita Investments plc followed suit with a 0.58 per cent loss to €0.86, fully erasing the previous week’s gain.

A single transaction of 3,000 shares was recorded.

Plaza Centres plc closed unchanged at €1.00, despite generating a turnover of €98,500 over five deals.

MIDI plc announced that its board is set to meet on August 21, to consider and approve the interim unaudited financial statements for the first six months of 2019.

Elsewhere, one deal worth €1,275 Loqus Holdings plc shares had no impact on the share price of €0.085.

In the local corporate debt market, 47 issues were active, of which 19 bonds headed south and 12 issues gained ground.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index erased the previous week’s minimal gain, as it was down 0.68 per cent to 1,065.9 points.

The most notable price movement was a 6.78 per cent drop in the price of the 6% AX Investments Plc € 2024, closing at €110.

The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) has approved the issuance of €80 million in Hili Finance Unsecured Bonds maturing in 2029 guaranteed by Hili Ventures Limited.

The new issue will have an interest coupon of 3.80 per cent and matures in 2029. A total equivalent to €40m in bonds will be reserved for subscription by Preferred Applicants which include Hili Ventures Stakeholders (shareholders, directors and employees of any company forming part of Hili Ventures Group as at July 17, 2019) and Hili Ventures Bondholders.

Preferred bondholders have received their preferred application directly from the issuer. Such applicants should submit their applications by not later than August 9, 2019.

In addition, the MFSA has approved the application submitted by Merkanti Holdings plc in respect of an issue of €25,000,000 in Secured Bonds.

The bonds will carry a coupon rate of 4 per cent and mature in 2026. The bond is available for subscription from tomorrow till August 9.

On the sovereign debt front, performances were once again positive as 16 out of the 22 active issues posted gains. In fact, the MSE MGS Total Return Index advanced a further 0.69 per cent, to reach 1,103.8 points.

Investor participation was nowhere near the previous figure of €15 million, as €5.7 million worth of Malta Government Stocks traded over 281 transactions. The 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) was the best performer, with a 1.85% increase to close the week at €124.00.

This article does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such.

The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA. The directors or related parties are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

Jesmond Mizzi is a non-executive director of Hili Ventures Limited, the guarantor of the new bond issue of Hili Finance Company p.l.c., which is subject to MFSA approval.

For further information phone 2122 4410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com.