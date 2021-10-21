The MSE Equity Price Index moved lower for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday as it fell by 0.60% to an eight-week low at 3,859.439 points. Declines in GO, IHI, MIA and RS2 outweighed the gain in BOV while three other equities remained unchanged. Overall trading activity amounted to €0.03 million.

Malta International Airport plc eased by 1.6% to the €6.00 level on seven deals totalling 1,910 shares.

Also among companies with a large market cap, GO plc lost 1.8% to the €3.30 level on a single trade of 1,100 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc plunged by 4.7% to the €0.61 level albeit on trivial volumes.

The preference shares of RS2 Software plc declined by 2.9% to the €1.70 level as 1,110 shares changed hands.

Bank of Valletta plc was Thursday's only positively performing equity as it ended 1.7% higher at the €0.895 level after recovering from an intraday low of €0.875 (-0.6%) on activity totalling 5,396 shares.

Also in the retail banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc traded flat at the €0.80 level across three deals totalling 6,952 shares.

Malta Properties Company plc remained at the €0.57 level on two trades totalling 9,866 shares.

Elsewhere, Mapfre Middlesea plc stayed at the €2.12 level on negligible volumes.

The RF MGS Index recovered some of Wednesday's losses as it climbed by 0.12% to 1,081.853 points. The eurozone consumer confidence fell by 4.8% in October, slightly lower than the forecasted decline of 5%.

Meanwhile in the US, new jobless claims fell to the lowest level since the pandemic began to 290 thousand, indicating progress in the ongoing economic recovery. Elsewhere, pandemic concerns resurfaced in the UK as the number of COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalisations are on the increase.

