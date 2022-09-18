One of my earliest fashion memories is of me trying to coerce my mother into buying me a pair of huge green crystal clip-on earrings. Glittering with untold promise, they would have looked way more at home on Elizabeth Taylor than a girl of five.

My mother, ever the practical woman, told me they were too large and marched me past the shop. I still think of those earrings sometimes, of what they represented to me.

When I began writing for Times of Malta a decade ago, the first article I submitted was about John Galliano, which is appropriate given he has always been known for being “too much”. But it was the second one I wrote that was published first: a piece about a collaboration between Anna Dello Russo and H&M. Fittingly, her collection included a pair of earrings almost identical to the ones I had begged my mother to buy me all those years before. It was around this time that I also started to attend Malta Fashion Week regularly. Today’s article is precisely about Malta Fashion Week and my hopes for its future while reflecting on the present.

I want to start by commenting on the organisation of the shows themselves, which happen thanks in no small part to Adrian Mizzi’s dedication to the cause. The pandemic was particularly hard on the fashion, arts and culture sphere, yet Mizzi has still managed to give designers a platform to showcase their creations. However, there is a glaring issue that needs to be addressed, which is the obvious problem that the fashion sphere seems to be attracting precious little new talent.

BAJJA. Model: Mia Vickery at Models M. Photo: Justin Ciappara

With only BAJJA offered as an attractive newcomer this year, it does beg the question of what is happening to all the fresh, prospective talent. Granted, the money and attention dedicated to this sector have always been scant; however, given what the world has just been through, shouldn’t there be even more incentive for us to prioritise beauty?

For those who have always believed in the importance of trying to live life to its fullest, it is truly tragic that such a vibrant sector seems to be constantly overlooked, the talents of the younger generation often disregarded and downplayed with little space for them to show off their skills. Is a world where beauty and its appreciation are non-existent even worth living in?

May you all find your own crystal earrings that will make your hearts beat a little faster, and may next year bring us new visionaries whose fantasies we can be part of. The world needs more dreamers.

Highlights from this year’s Fashion Week

BAJJA: If there’s one thing I’m a fool for, it’s quality, and BAJJA delivered this in spades in their first Fashion Week debut. Their Ir-Ramla l-Ħamra Collection did not only offer a plethora of swimwear options in primarily earthy tones but there was a lot of attention placed on the cut and material used in the pieces. I also appreciated the effort to include different styles in the collection, which meant that there was something to flatter all body types. The collection was bold, self-possessed and refined – qualities that you rarely see from local newcomers.

Marco Parascandalo. Model: Elenoir Castagna at Supernova Model Management. Photo: Ruccya Photography

Marco Parascandalo: If anyone knows how to work a crowd, it’s Parascandalo: the electricity and excitement before and during his shows are always palpable because it’s not just his collection that he invests in but the atmosphere surrounding it. The Autumn/Winter 22/23 collection presented at Fashion Week, entitled Space & Sound, did not just embrace the cool Parascandalo streetwear aesthetic that he has become renowned for but also closed with a gorgeous white two-piece silhouette that marked his entry into the bridal world.

Blakkript: Effortlessly cool and giving off serious Hedi Slimane vibes, Blakkript continued on its winning streak from last year and gave us gorgeous black leather biker jackets and butter soft caramel suede sets. Something I’ve loved about Blakkript is how refined the pieces look both on the catwalk and off. I’ve always been a fan of that polished ‘too cool for school’ look, and Blakkript always delivers. The metallic green leather blazer and matching trousers would have gone home with me if I were a few sizes smaller.

Charles and Ron. Model: Francesca Cremona at Supernova Model Management. Photo: Justin Ciappara

Charles & Ron: There are few shows that people look forward to like they do to Charles & Ron’s, and this year was no exception as one of my favourite duos took the stage by storm in a flurry of rich fabrics and tulle. With a focus on national treasure Casa Rocca Piccola and the precious items it houses as inspiration, the Cynosure collection brought endless glamour and the varied and dramatic silhouettes we have come to expect from these titans of the local fashion scene. It was a glamorous and gorgeous offering which leapt to life on the catwalk.