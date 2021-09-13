Film-shooting is taking place in Malta of The Last Voyage of the Demeter, a multi-million-euro project that is ploughing over €18 million in the Maltese economy, the Malta Film Commission said.

The film is being produced by Amblin Partners, which was founded by director and producer Steven Spielberg. Nearly 1000 cast, crew and extras have been involved in five months of work in Malta.

Based on a single chapter, the Captain's Log, from Bram Stoker's classic 1897 novel Dracula, the story is set aboard the Russian schooner, Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo - 24 unmarked wooden crates - from Carpathia to London. The film details the strange events that befell the crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a terrifying presence on board the ship.

The production features a 60-metre ship built by Maltese workers in four months - the biggest ship to be ever constructed and used at the film tank of the Malta Film Studios. Film shooting also took place in Mdina and other locations.

“I am proud that Amblin Partners have chosen Malta and the water tanks at the Malta Film Studios for another production,” said Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech, adding that such a big production was only possible since Malta has exceptional local film crew.

“Throughout the years, our people’s skills and talent have made Malta’s Film Industry a success story,” he continued. “At the Malta Film Studios, we are just at the beginning of a new exciting journey, and we look forward to be home to other production”.

Producer Matt Hirsh thanked the Malta Film Commission for hosting The Last Voyage of the Demeter in Malta.

The producer said that the production has been a very long one and Malta served as a very positive experience for them. “We’ll definitely be back” the producer concluded.

Executive producer Brad Fisher praised the product offered in Malta, particularly film facilities which he described as “world-class”.

Minister Clayton Bartolo delivering a speech.

He mentioned that their experience in Malta has been amazing, especially in relation to the Maltese film crew and the services which were provided to them, stating that they are “much better than we are used to in other countries. Everything has been so wonderful here. We hope to bring back more productions," he concluded.

Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Clayton Bartolo said: “Our strategy, by working hand-in-hand with the Malta Film Commission, is to make Malta a world-class filming destination.

“The investment of €35-million masterplan approved by government will continue to make the Malta Film Studios a leading film location for film producers.

“We look forward to host more productions in Malta to create an industry which works on an all-year-round basis,” Bartolo concluded.