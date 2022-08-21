Film-maker Keith Tedesco has launched a crowdfunding campaign to start works on a new, dramatic mini-series The Home Straight, a tale about perseverance against all odds written by Sarah Naudi with himself as director.

“The mini-series is already partially funded and needs an extra push to get things going,” writes Tedesco in his campaign description on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo. “This series is the perfect uplifting, underdog story that would capture the hearts of humans worldwide.”

The Home Straight follows Serena Segalle, a student and retired athlete who was born with a club foot and was told she would never be able to run. Against all odds, and despite the hoard of naysayers, she comes back out of retirement and rises up to become one of Europe’s top 400m sprinters.

This mini-series was originally written by Naudi as a feature-length script but was rewritten as a mini-series to better suit their target audience, says Tedesco. The story is inspired by Naudi’s own life story of being born with a club foot.

The production needs an additional €40,000 to get green lit.

“This is a micro-budget production and every little helps,” says Tedesco from Lampa Stampa Films, the creator of the feature film Uwijja.

“We’ve already been partially funded through our successes with previous films, and need this additional €40,000 to secure locations, actors, crew and gear.”

Should they not reach their goal, the collected amounts will go towards the principal photography of this production.

Those submitting funds to this project can avail themselves of a variety of perks.

See full details here.