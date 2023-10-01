The Maltese basketball season is back after a summer of international commitments which saw Malta win a silver medal in the men’s tournament at the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe, as well as a semi-final finish for the women’s GSSE team and the women’s 3x3 side at the FIBA Europe Cup qualifiers.

Now, another campaign is set to begin with the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) Super Cup on Sunday between Malta champions Starlites JSD and Mellieħa Libertas in the men’s game while Starlites’ women's team face Caffe Moak Luxol, before the rest of the clubs’ commitments begin from October onwards.

The new season will be characterised by a new ‘local-foreigner’ change within the league which has been targeted by coaches as they built up their new squads over the summer. Another is the addition of Valletta Fighters to MBA’s roster of men’s teams this coming season.

The Times of Malta recalls the happenings of the summer and looks at what’s in store for the new season…

