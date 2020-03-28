Farmers are experiencing a “massive reduction in sales”, their lobby group has reported.

As more and more people stay at home to avoid the coronavirus disease, they have been opting for deliveries rather than shop for local produce.

“Fruit and vegetable hawkers and greengrocers are not always equipped to make deliveries so they have lost a share of the market,” said Malcolm Borg, from the farmers’ lobby Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi.

As the health authorities warn that the outbreak may still have some time to run, people are also being more careful with their spending, he added.

As a result, there is more resorting to buying produce from supermarkets where bargains and discounts are more likely to be found.

Aid package did not help farmers

Last week’s clampdown on open-air markets was the first indication that sales would be taking a hit. Hawkers can no longer set up stalls. The exception is fruit and vegetable sellers, but the markets are now largely empty.

Borg said the aid being offered by the government does not really improve the situation for farmers.

“The aid package helped the hawkers but not the farmers,” he said.

Farmers have long complained that the authorities fail to recognise the importance of agriculture.

In February, just days before the first virus cases were registered, Borg had raised the spectre of the island not being able to import fruit and vegetables.

“The Maltese have become so accustomed to running to their nearest supermarket that they fail to realise we need farmers and fields for our food,” he had said at the time.