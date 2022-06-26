Sustaining local councils through more investments and continuous stakeholder communication

Following the General Election held in March 2022, Local Councils now fall under the portfolio of the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government within the Ministry for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government. Local councils represent the Central Government on a local basis – these are run by permanent executive secretaries together with mayors and councilors, who, like members of parliament are elected by the electorate. Whereas the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government serves as a link between the Central Government and Local Councils.

Investing in human capital

Human capital is one of the most important resources for the effective and efficient implementation of strategies within any organization. As such, the parliamentary secretariat for Local Government is committed towards preparing a continuous investment development program that focuses on the development of skills for elected and administrative local council members, in line with the Central Government’s vision with regards to Local Councils governance.

Nonetheless, training programs are already being offered to Local Council members through Norwegian Funds. Last April, Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli, launched an induction programme focusing on the themes of good governance, transparency and accountability.

The theme of good governance is crucial to ensure that Regional and Local Councils operate through good principles to give the most effective and efficient service to the residents they represent.

In May, another programme funded by the Small Grants Scheme through Norwegian Funds aimed for Local Councils in urban localities was launched. The main aim of this program was to address inequality and challenges related to the socio-economic situation in urban localities. It included a manual of procedures for the implementation of projects, and it equipped project leaders with the necessary administrative knowledge to carry out the selected projects satisfactorily.

“This programme should be considered an important tool to help urban Local Councils carry out projects and initiatives in the framework of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development, by improving the quality of life of residents, as well as to implement sustainable initiatives to help the most vulnerable within the community,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli during a press conference for the launch of this training program.

Financial assistance in local projects

For the third year in a row, funds have been allocated by the Directorate for Strategy and Implementation within the Local Government Division to keep major infrastructure projects carried out by the Central Government in our communities in a good condition. The Local Councils of Ħamrun, Mellieħa and Għajnsielem were granted €123,000 in funds between them, as part of the maintenance and support of major infrastructural projects scheme.

“This fund is therefore a means of ensuring that the necessary maintenance is carried out, whilst improving the quality of life of residents,” said Zerafa Civelli. During the same press conference Zerafa Civelli also announced that the sum of €300,000 was allocated from this year’s budget for the reissuing of this scheme.

Yesterday during a press conference, eight local councils were granted around €500,000 in funds between them from the financing of capital projects - accessibility and mobility scheme. The main aim of this scheme is to assist Local Councils in providing the same quality of life for all residents.

Through this scheme, these local councils will be able to increase social inclusion within their localities, increase accessibility for leisure and recreational places, buildings, car parks and other public places, as well as to create a higher level of independence and freedom for residents and people working in the locality, especially for those with special and vulnerable needs.

Continuous stakeholder communication

With the appointment of a new Parliamentary Secretary responsible for Local Government last March, the Parliamentary Secretariat made it a must to meet with all stakeholders that in some way or another may influence the Regional and Local Council governance.

During these meetings, the need for more communication between all stakeholders was highlighted in order to strengthen the works of Regional and Local Councils – in favour of our localities and residents.

“Communication and engagement between stakeholders, including those that may have a certain level of influence on regional and local council governance is crucial, to minimise the risks of misunderstandings that may disturb the administration of councils,” said several times Zerafa Civelli.

Local councils are an extension of the Central Government within our localities, and they are the ones who primarily understand the needs of residents. As such, in the coming weeks, the Local Government is committed to work towards giving regional and local councils the priority they deserve.