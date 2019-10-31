The Weeping House of Qala, a 2018 film directed by Mark Doneo and Keith Tedesco, will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, today and tomorrow at 10pm.

The film is set in the village of Qala, where Emily Edevane was abandoned with her three little children by her husband. Four decades later, a Maltese documentary crew spent a day at their now desolate and decaying house to find out why nobody seems to have heard of them since.

To watch a trailer and for tickets, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/the-weeping-house-of-qala.