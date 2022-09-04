Malta’s flagship conference on the economy, business and foreign investment, EY-Parthenon’s Future Realised Conference (formerly known as the Malta Attractiveness Event), will be held at the Malta Mediterranean Conference Centre on October 18. Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech will be attending the conference.

The high-profile event gathers 1,000 CEOs and leaders from the public and private sectors, alongside many foreign investors, to debate key global and local issues and opportunities focusing on FDI, the economy, sustainability, people and technology.

Top global speakers will deep-dive into Europe’s economic outlook, history and the current geopolitical situation emanating from the Ukraine war. This will set the scene for discussions on how Malta can weather the current international storm, with a focus on investment and resilience.

The speaker line-up includes former European leaders: Jan Peter Balkenende, the three-time former prime minister of the Netherlands; Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, the former prime minister of Poland; and Danilo Turk, the former president of Slovenia and UN assistant secretary general for political affairs, who is the current president of Club de Madrid (the largest forum of former democratic presidents and prime ministers).

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will deliver an address on the future of Europe.

Renowned author, broadcaster, commentator and traveller Norman Davies will deliver a keynote speech on the history of Europe and provide key insights on the current geopolitical challenges, and share his thoughts on the outlook and role for Malta through the lenses of the past.

Other prominent speakers include key government ministers, local and international CEOs, and influential figures from academia and society, and various top global leaders from EY.

This year’s event will be split into three main areas.

The event will kick off with an analysis of geopolitics and conflict in Europe. A deep dive on the local and international economic outlook will follow, exploring potential economic scenarios, inflation and interest rate rises, the impact this has on businesses and the strategies to pursue in times of uncertainty and volatility.

The second section will focus on the results of the 18th Malta Attractiveness Survey, an annual study conducted among current FDI companies in Malta, which will outline investors’ sentiments on Malta’s attractiveness for foreign investment and the impact of the current geopolitical tensions, the recovery from COVID-19 and the FATF greylisting.

The results, announced by Ronald Attard, EY Malta country managing partner and by Simon Barberi, EY director and Attractiveness Programme lead, will provide a snapshot on Malta’s investment strengths and areas for improvement.

Finally, discussions will move to the key national drivers for investment looking ahead. Global tax policy reform and the potential implications for Malta will be discussed, alongside focus areas for Malta in future: digital and innovation, infrastructure, renewables and the new European energy agenda, sustainability, and skills and talent.

In addition, several sectoral workshops will provide specific insight into industries which are the bedrock of Malta’s economy, including financial services, gaming, manufacturing and more while providing a space to discuss how these sectors and ecosystems are evolving and the opportunities ahead.

An expo space will be open for pre-registration on the day before with delegates being given time to network and meet up with peers alike throughout the event itself.

The event is being held in collaboration with The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise, and Industry.

For more information and to register, visit ey.com/en_mt/ events/malta-future-realised-2022.