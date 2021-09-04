In 2021, being present and visi­ble online is imperative for young leaders to be able to share their message with as many people as possible; however, with so many different platforms to choose from, the first question that one asks is: what should our starting point be?

JCI Malta, through one of its local organisations JCI Wignacourt, is organising a social media masterclass to tackle this question and explore seve­ral issues on how to use social media to its full potential.

The masterclass will tackle different topics starting with a ‘LinkedIn Power Session’ by Erendiz Ates, co-founder of AZ-Solutions and an authority in the field of LinkedIn and social selling training and implementations. Since 2018, he has also been one of a select group of LinkedIn ambassadors in Belgium.

The following session will focus on ‘Online Content Crea­tion: Being Creative yet Authentic’ by Johann Agius, who is currently JCI Malta’s marketing director.

In the past five years, Agius has gained hands-on experience in marketing, specifically social and digital media marketing, in the atmosphere of a creative agency.

Marnicq Mengels will deliver the last session on ‘The Basics of Conducting Campaigns’. Mengels is a social creative for both a college and an agency and has a lot of experience with all sorts of audiences and concepts.

On his first pitch ever, he proposed a Pornhub-strategy that still has not received clearance. Thinking out of the box, saying no, and knowing your audience are some of the topics he is passionate about.

The social media masterclass will be held over three days – on Monday, September 6, Tuesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 9.

Monday’s and Thursday sessions will be held online via Zoom, while Tuesday’s session will be presented in a hybrid format with people able to either follow online or be present for the session at 230 Works in Mosta.

The event is free for JCI Malta members. Non-members can attend all three sessions for the package price of €10 (e-mail info@jci.org.mt to benefit from this special package), or else €6 for individual sessions.

In order to attend the session on Tuesday in person at 230 Works, Mosta, one will need to present a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate or negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours.

This event is sponsored by Sigma Coatings Malta Ltd.

One can register for the social media masterclass on https://jci.org.mt/events/.