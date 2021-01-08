Local legal firm Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates has signed a collaboration deal with Andersen Global.

The deal extends Andersen Global’s European coverage and opens up Malta as an investment destination, Chetcuti Cauchi founding partner Maria Chetcuti Cauchi said.

Maria Chetcuti Cauchi.

“This collaboration means that Andersen Global can now provide their multinational companies and private clients access to Malta as an investment destination, as a European base for multinational company operations and as a relocation destination for international business families,” she said.

Andersen Global is an association of independent member firms, comprised of more than 6,000 professionals worldwide across 229 locations which provide tax and legal services to clients.

Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates serves provide legal, tax, corporate, immigration and fiduciary services to clients, specialising in corporate, tax, foreign direct investment, financial services, fintech, real estate, maritime and aviation law.

Andersen Global chairman Mark Vorsatz said Chetcuti Cauchi already had established relationships with the association’s member firms.

“On top of our shared values, they have great expertise and understanding of the local market. This collaboration further strengthens our presence in the region and positions us for future growth,” he said.

Maria Chetcuti Cauchi said: “Andersen Global’s client-driven approach and commitment to deliver best-in-class services aligns with our firm’s philosophy. We are confident that this collaboration will bring seamless solutions to our clients locally and abroad.”