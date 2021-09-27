Scarlet Pimpernel was formed in 2019 by Chris and Jessica Grech, after several years of jamming sessions. This new husband-and-wife duo dropped its first song, March of the Trolls, around a year ago, with the song's opening guitar riff being a clear pointer towards Scarlet Pimpernel's musical bearings.

The classic sounds of 1970s Blues Rock and Old-School Metal are most certainly at the root of guitarist Chris Grech and vocalist Jessica Grech's work, but they aren't the only elements shaping the sounds throughout their self-titled debut album, which is being released on September 25, 2021.

The debut album's front cover.

The duo cites Hard Rock, Blues Rock, Old-School Metal and bands such as Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, The Rattles and The Doors among its main influences.

This album possesses a timeless quality that flows freely right from the opening note all the way to its closing strums.

This is as much a result of Jessica's versatile vocal timbre as it is of the engaging musical arrangements that energise this dynamic collection of songs.

Inspired by a variety of themes - from scenic natural beauty, North European folk tales, social and psychological aspects and even history, the latter in particular focusing on the Ottoman invasion of Gozo in 1551 - the songs also suggest a subtle 'dark vs light' conflict at play that ebbs and flows through the notes and verses.

