Musicians aged 18 to 30 have the opportunity to audition for the Mediterranean Youth Orchestra in Malta on March 30. Every year, almost 600 musicians apply to audition for this initiative of the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence in about 20 cities of the Mediterranean, for which some 100 young talents are selected.

Applications are currently open for Malta-based musicians to audition locally for the Symphonic and Medinea Sessions.

The Symphonic Session is aimed at the finest young classical musicians of the Mediterranean, led by conductor Duncan Ward. This training session offers an intercultural experience of the orchestra life in rehearsals, concert and on tour, and coaching in professional development.

The Medinea Session is an artistic residency with young musicians from the Mediterranean, led by saxophonist, jazzman and composer Fabrizio Cassol. During this artistic residency, participants will compose a brand new repertoire using elements of improvisation which they will perform in a closing concert.

Davinia Galea, managing director of ARC Research & Consultancy and Medinea partner for Malta, said ARC was proud to be hosting these annual auditions with the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence and the Medinea network. Speaking about the relevance of the Mediterranean Youth Orchestra, she said: “It offers young emerging artists a fantastic international opportunity for professional development and participation within a prestigious network.”

The Symphonic Session will take place between July 5 and 25 in Aix-en-Provence, France. The upcoming Medinea Sessions are scheduled for June 29-July 18 in Aix-en-Provence, and August in Nuoro, Italy.

An information pack with audition criteria, music scores and application forms can be downloaded online at https://bit.ly/3pv8NN2.

Those interested are encouraged to join the online information session being held on March 10 and send in their applications by March 23. Queries can be directed to the organiser of the Malta auditions, ARC Research & Consultancy at info@arcrc.eu.

Registrations for the information session can be made online at: https://bit.ly/3C6h5Qp.

Applications for the auditions are open until March 23: https://bit.ly/3C8MkKB.

The auditions are organised by the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the EU, and supported by the Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region, Fondation Orange and Medinea (Mediterranean Incubator of Emerging Artists).

The Malta auditions are organised by ARC Research & Consultancy, supported by the Arts Council Malta and Fondazzjoni Kreattività.