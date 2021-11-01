With the return of European club competitions this week, Maltese officials Matthew De Gabriele and Trustin Farrugia Cann were each handed matches in the UEFA Youth League.

FIFA badge referee De Gabriele is set to control Tuesday’s match between Turkish side Trabzonspor A.S and Danish FC Midtjylland’s youth teams.

De Gabriele will be assisted in Turkey by Jurgen Spiteri and Mitchell Scerri as his two Assistant Referees, with the Maltese trio joined by Turkish official Bülent Birincioğlu as the game’s fourth official.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta