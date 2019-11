Peeled broad beans in 450g packs by Mill-Kċina taz-Zija are being recalled because of the presence of Benzalkonium chloride residue in excess of the pesticide maximum level.

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority said the recall is for batch: CA26419 with best before date 30.09.2021.

Consumers who have purchased the product were told not to consume it but to return it to the place of purchase.