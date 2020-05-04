Some of Malta’s leading personalities are rallying to voice support for Malta’s independent media and encourage others to do the same.

Doctors, politicians, singers, athletes and actors all feature in a new Times of Malta campaign to drive home the value of independent journalism.

Over the past year, Times of Malta has broken some of the most significant news stories in Malta’s history and provided rolling coverage of the biggest global health crisis in a century.

But the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic has crippled independent media organisations like Times of Malta, which rely in large part on advertising to survive.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci stars in the first campaign video, released on Monday. Other personalities will star in subsequent videos to be published in the coming days.

To help Times of Malta continue to deliver quality local news, please donate now.

Charmaine Gauci making her appeal.