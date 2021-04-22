Malta’s national AI strategy, originally launched in 2019, has yielded two projects which will facilitate the use of the Maltese language in software that makes use of artificial intelligence (AI).

‘Machine-learning’ is a branch of computer science that deals with how algorithms, or sets of rules that define how a computer program responds, can be refined over time through the use of data as well as experiences of solving problems.

The two projects, which were related to text and speech processing of the Maltese language, have led to a cache of data that can be used in customer service and entertainment, for example.

Customers who have previously encountered automated chatbots which can answer queries in English might now be able to have that conversation in Maltese, should commercial operators use the research for that purpose.

Another instance in which this cache of data could prove useful to a commercial operator would be for the subtitling of a film or TV series to include Maltese in its options.

While efforts have already been made to map out the Maltese language, with services such as Google Translate continuously improving their "command" of the language, this is the first time local research will be able to offer a “plug and play” template.

The projects were announced earlier on Thursday by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri. The financing for the project came from Malta’s digital innovation authority (MDIA) and the research was conducted at the University of Malta.

Besides the two projects involving the recognition of speech and text, Schembri also announced ‘EduAI’, which is an ongoing project meant to integrate AI and basic programming skills as part of the education system.

The three projects cost €161,800 to fund, and are set to be released by the MDIA in conjunction with the university, Schembri said.

“We want to create a new industry for this sector, along with jobs and opportunities for people who will be involved in it. Our goal is to make our economy generally more efficient by using AI technology and automation,” Schembri added.