Pregnancy and having a baby are often happy and exciting times. However, this journey can also bring about stress, upheaval and emotional challenges for the expectant or new parent. It is a time of huge adjustment. Many factors, such as sleep, priorities and lifestyle are all impacted at once. For some, things may in fact feel overwhelming and out of control.

What we sometimes think is ‘stress’ may be signs of perinatal mental health conditions. Additionally, we understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a challenging climate and brought about additional stressors for fathers- or mothers-to-be and new parents, which may all have a toll on their mental health.

It is now known that women are more likely to develop mental health problems during pregnancy and in the months following a baby, more than at any stage of their life. This can happen to anyone.

Worldwide, perinatal mental health conditions are known to affect approximately 10 to 15 out of every 100 pregnant or postnatal women. To date, the exact prevalence of these disorders in Malta remains unknown.

These conditions may include depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorders, among others. While symptoms of mental illness in the perinatal period are similar to symptoms at any other time, some may also focus on the pregnancy or postnatal period. For instance, the woman may have anxious or negative thoughts about the pregnancy or the baby.

Left untreated, perinatal mental health disorders can have significant and long-lasting effects, not only on the health of the woman, but also on the child and the rest of the family unit. Without the right support, mental health issues can make it more challenging for parents to feel well enough to care for and connect with their baby.

If these difficulties are not addressed early on after birth, they may also have devastating developmental consequences for the young child, which may well persist into adolescence and adulthood.

All of these factors highlight the importance of early detection and treatment of maternal mental health difficulties during pregnancy and after childbirth to ensure the well-being of mothers and their children.

A local study entitled The Prevalence of Perinatal Mental Health Disorders in Postnatal Women in Malta: A Cross-Sectional Study is currently under way. A total of 400 women resident in Malta and who have given birth between September 2020 and 2021 will be randomly selected from the local birth registry to participate in this research project.

Selected mothers will be receiving a research pack at their postal address with further information about this study and what participation entails. Participation is strongly encouraged as this will help us to better understand the overall local burden of postnatal mental health conditions and associated risk factors.

Findings from this study will also be of interest to policymakers in determining whether there is a need for more investment in this specialised field, including a need for early screening and detection, and further development of interventions to reduce the occurrence of these disorders and to increase support for perinatal women.

All participants will be given a free baby pack for their time and contribution to this local research.

Although this research will include only postnatal women, it is expected that this project will pave the way for future studies focused on mental health in pregnancy.

Rachel Buhagiar is a perinatal psychiatrist and a researcher at the University of Malta. She will be conducting the above-mentioned study.