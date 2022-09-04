The annual restaurant survey held online at www.restaurantsmalta. com is now open for voting. The outcome will be the 2023 edition of The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo, which will be launched during an awards ceremony in December.

As usual, the survey results will determine the top rated 150 restaurants, which will have a free listing in the guide, and the top 40 and other special awards which will be presented during the December ceremony.

Diners can rate restaurants they have dined at during the preceding 12 months on food, ambience and service on a scale from 1 to 10.

They can also answer additional questions and help choose the winners of the special awards including best Maltese food restaurant; best restaurant for business entertainment; best value for money; most romantic restaurant; most child-friendly restaurant, best restaurant restroom and also most pet-friendly restaurant, best restaurant in Gozo, restaurant supporting local produce, best chef, best newcomer, as well as the restaurant that has the best wine lists. This year one can also vote for their favourite café.

Participants can win any one of the following prizes:

• A luxury two-night stay at the Hilton Malta on bed and breakfast basis;

• One night for two in a superior room, including breakfast, at The Phoenicia Malta;

• One night for two in a deluxe room, including breakfast, at AX The Palace;

• A €250 voucher from the exclusive Dical House;

• Four vouchers of €100 each to be redeemed at the Vini e Capricci by Abraham’s, Gozo;

• A €100 voucher to exchange for Riedel Glassware from Grech Catering Supplies Ltd;

• An EcoPro Compact with six filters valued at €99 from Tapp Water (Malta) Ltd;

• Ten copies of The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo 2023 edition which includes the results of the survey and runners-up.

The support of Global Payments Ltd and Nestlé Malta Ltd, the Malta Tourism Authority and other award sponsors make it possible for the guide to remain objective by including top rated restaurants at no charge.