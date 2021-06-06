In last week’s article I gave a review of how the British influence impacted sport in Malta.

Today I will focus on the increase in the number of sporting organisations that were formed on the islands after the country’s independence in 1964.

Wrestling was introduced in Malta by Simon A. Bonello when he got a number of youths interested in taking up the sport way back in 1967.

During the same year the first club under the name of E.K.L. Gudja was formed with the Federazzjoni Maltija Lotta being established in 1969 by the same Bonello.

A year later the Archery Association of Malta was founded, however, the first shoot in Malta, using bows and arrows, goes back to December 1959 when Mr. K.O. Evans, who was stationed in Malta with the British Services, affixed a sign in the Officers Mess at the RAF at Ta’ Qali (Attard).

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta