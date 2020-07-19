A Shift to Glass, a photo submitted by Liam Cremona from St Thomas More College’s Alternative Learning Programme, Paola, won first place in the Single Photo category of the Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) 2019-20 international programme.

Liam Cremona’s winning photo A Shift to Glass.

A blog entitled Earth Tested Positive For COVID-19 submitted independently by Matthew Cassar also won first place in the Blog (Bird’s Eye View) Special Category.

Turn Off the Lights!, a short video submitted by Verdala International School students Alexander Westrin and Michael Samaha, was awarded second place in the Most Active Participant category.

A list of all the nominees from Malta and other countries may be found at the link below.

The Maltese nominees for the competition were selected by Nature Trust – FEE Malta, operators in Malta of the YRE, an international programme run by Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

All winners will receive a diploma. The first-place winners will also receive small financial prizes.

An FEE spokesperson said: “It was a pleasure getting to see how active, engaged and creative our Young Reporters for the Environment remained even during the COVID-19 lockdown and we hope our YRE continue being critical and curious voices for the environment as the world begins to shift out of lockdown. Many thanks as well to the teachers and our YRE national operators who have worked and continue to work hard to support YRE”.

