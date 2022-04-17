A team of five students at St Aloysius College Sixth Form and Junior College are participating in this year’s JAYE programme with an innovative product they called ‘Apollo Charger’.

The Apollo Charger is a user-friendly solar-powered power bank which utilises the sun’s energy to top up one’s mobile devices. It can be charged through solar power or by simply plugging it into an electrical socket.

With a capacity of 10000mAh, one can charge their phone entirely roughly three times on each full charge, or charge three phones once simultaneously from their 3 x USB output sources. The charger also has two more outputs in the form of two torches found on opposite ends of the front of the charger.

The team behind the Apollo Charger: (from left): The team behind the Apollo Charger: (from left) Luca Naudi, Travis Vella, Matthew Sciberras, Matthew Rossi and Oskar Lutterbeck.

The charger is very light and fits easily into a pocket, giving one the opportunity to charge one’s devices anywhere.

“By virtue of this programme, we have been given the opportunity to utilise our business-oriented skills in order to create, design, build and maintain a business opportunity. We strongly believe that our team’s chemistry and individual talents, together with our ideas, can foster the growth of a successful business,” the team said.

For more information about the company and the product, visit apollojaye. wixsite.com/apollo or find it on Instagram and Facebook @ApolloChargers.