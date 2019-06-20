A consumer applied for a course with a local training centre to be eligible to work as a kindergarten assistant in a State school. At first the consumer was informed she needed a level 4 course in early years to be able to apply for the top-up course, which would give her the necessary qualifications to apply for a job as a kindergarten assistant.

However, when the consumer informed the centre that she has a Level 3 Diploma in Good Practice in Childcare and Education, she was informed that she could apply for the top-up course. The consumer paid €400 for the course.

After successfully completing it and eventually applied for the kindergarten assistant job, she was informed that she did not have the necessary qualifications, as a level 4 Diploma in Early Education and Care was required.

In view of this, the consumer requested a full refund of the €400 as the course she paid for was not recognised by the Education Department and hence the consumer felt misled.

Since the school refused to issue the requested refund, the consumer lodged a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs but the conciliation process did not result in an amicable solution. The consumer then opted to submit a claim with the Consumer Claims Tribunal against the training centre.

First the tribunal considered that when the consumer applied for the top-up course she made it clear with the school that she wanted to pursue it to obtain the necessary qualifications to work as a kindergarten assistant. Furthermore, the consumer clearly informed the school that she had a level 3 diploma and not a level 4.

In an e-mail, the school gave the consumer the go-ahead to apply for the top-up course, giving the consumer the impression that after completing it she would have the necessary qualifications to work as a kindergarten assistant.

Hence, the tribunal concluded that the consumer was misled in applying and paying for a course that ultimately did not lead to her obtaining the required qualifications. Thus, the tribunal decided that the training centre should fully refund her the €400 and also ruled that the expenses of the tribunal’s sitting must be paid by the trader.