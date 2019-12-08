A team composed of law students Gian Piralta, Jeremy Micallef, Luisa Briffa and Sarah Anne Borg won the national round of the 2020 Philip C. Jessup International Competition, the world’s largest moot court competition.

They will represent Malta and the University of Malta in the international round of the competition, which will take place from April 12 to 18 in Washington, DC.

The Jessup competition is the most prestigious of its type, and is organised annually by the International Law Students’ Association (ILSA). Participants from over 645 law schools in 95 different countries will take part in the 2020 edition, which will be its 61st edition.

The local tournament was organised last month at the Courts of Malta for the third year running by Għaqda Studenti tal-Liġi (GħSL) The debate saw several law students involved in a case resembling a fictional dispute between different states before the International Court of Justice, the judicial organ of the United Nations.

The competing teams were assessed on the quality of their argument, as well as their presentation. The adjudicators were Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale and Dr Saman Bugeja.