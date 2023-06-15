The last national team to announce their squad for the U-19’s European Championships is Norway with the Nordic side releasing their list of players on Wednesday.

The Scandinavian team is coached by Portuguese Luis Pimenta and will be facing Iceland, Greece, and Spain in Group B when the tournament rolls into action next month, in Malta.

Majority of the players named by Pimenta are all based in Norwegian football including at the likes of Molde FK, Aaelsund and Brann.

More details on SportsDesk.