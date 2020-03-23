Victims of domestic violence are currently in more danger as most people, including perpetrators, stay home to observe self-isolation rules amid the coronavirus outbreak, support service providers fear.

Victim Support Malta (VSM) director Krista Tabone said the unit has not seen a spike in the number of people asking for assistance since the pandemic reached Malta.

But the increase in danger was to be expected, she said, as victims were now likely to have even less of an opportunity than usual to reach out for help.

With so many people at home self-isolating, the perpetrators were more likely to be monitoring their victims’ moves.

“It is now even more difficult for domestic abuse victims to reach out to us because the perpetrators can watch their every move,” Tabone said.

“If before they could maybe escape to a relative’s house for a few hours, or head out of the house for some time, this is no longer an option.”

With people staying at home and away from others, it could also be the case that someone who was monitoring a particular situation involving domestic violence is no longer in a position to do so.

So, are victims all alone?

No, Tabone insists. VSM and other NGOs are still offering their services through their online platforms, meaning victims can reach out via email or through chatlines.

But as this might not always be possible, with the perpetrators being constantly nearby, Tabone is appealing to neighbours to keep an eye out for any noise or strange behaviour.

“If in the past someone perhaps heard shouting or other loud noises from their next-door neighbour and decided not to act, now is not the time to do that.

“If someone thinks their neighbour is in danger, they should call the police or 179 immediately,” Tabone said.

“At this point, it could be a matter of life and death.”

If you feel you are in danger and need help, you can call Malta’s supportline 179 or email Victim Support Malta on info@victimsupport.org.mt.

Chats are available 24/7 in English and Maltese on www.vso.org.mt