Since Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that 118,000 people will go into lockdown on Saturday, Times of Malta has been inundated with questions from readers.

While we are trying to provide as many answers as possible, we've been told the health authorities will be clarifying a number of grey areas, possibly later on Friday.

We will continue adding questions and answers as they come in throughout the day.

Q: Who needs to go into lockdown?

Anyone over 65, pregnant women and all those who are insulin dependant, those on biological medication, those who received chemotherapy in the past six months, had a transplant or HIV treatment, those who are on dialysis, those who have been treated for respiratory disease in the past year, those who had cardiac problems in the past six months and those on oral steroids.

All those living with people who fall in this category must also go into lockdown.

Q: When?

The lockdown starts on Saturday. The exact time has not been specified.

Q: I'm in lockdown and I need to go to hospital for an appointment. I have nobody to take me and I usually go by bus. Can I still do that? Can I get a taxi? If not, what do I do?

While public transport has not been affected by the measure against any gatherings of more than five - which came into force on Thursday - it remains unclear whether those under lockdown can actually hop on a bus to get to their appointments.

Q: I have been to a health care centre in the past year for treatment because of a respiratory condition. Do I have to go into lockdown?

We put the question to the health minister on Thursday and his reply was to wait for the letter that the government will be sending to all those affected. This also applies to other conditions that were not specifically mentioned by the authorities because they fall under one of the categories listed.

Q: Am I allowed to go for a short walk alone?

It is still unclear though the authorities said the only outings permitted are those related to medical appointment. We're not sure if the authorities decide to make certain exceptions so people can get their daily exercise in, as is being done abroad.

Q: Can I go out to walk my dogs?

We’re still unsure about this one. In some other countries on lockdown, people are still allowed to walk their dogs once a day, as long as they avoid contact with others.

Q: I am self-employed. Who will pay for my quarantine leave while on lockdown?

The prime minister confirmed last week that it will be the government which will pay this leave.

Q: My partner is in hospital. I am over 65. Can I go visit?

This is another one that needs to be cleared up by the authorities though with the information available, it seems this won’t be allowed.

Q: I am over 65 and have two daughters. Can I move in with one of them and then move in with the other after some days?

The authorities need to clarify this one.

Q: I have farms and livestock and should be on lockdown. Can I go out to feed the animals?

This too needs to be clarified by the authorities. The authorities said that the Superintendence can issue special permission, either individually, or as a group, which agriculture may fall under.

Q: Can I go to the bank to cash my pension or do I need to share my bank details with a third party?

You will need to give your details to a trusted third party. The Central Bank issued a directive this week allowing third parties to deposit cheques for you.

Q: I am over 65 but still work and go to the gym. Can I be exempt from the lockdown?

No.

Q: Where can I get food from?

There are various options available. If family or friends cannot deliver goods (they can still do so as long as they too are not on lockdown), a number of shops are offering delivery services.

Alternatively, the government runs a delivery service to bring food and medicine to people forced into mandatory quarantine. You can call 21 411 411 for this service.

It is the health authorities that have the final say on these matters and the answers provided here are merely guidelines obtained from available information. We will update you as they come in.