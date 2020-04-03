Members of the LGBTQ community in Malta are planning to hold virtual meetings every fortnight to discuss the issues and problems they are facing because of COVID-19.

“We’re planning to talk about everything from ways to date during social distancing to helping those trapped inside with parents who might not accept their child is gay or transgender,” said organiser Clayton Mercieca.

The ‘Friday Night Fever Sessions’ are being held by Allied Rainbow Communities (ARC), a large support network for Malta’s LGBTQ community. It is heavily involved in the country’s annual Pride Festival and now – like many other organisations – is trying to find ways to continue helping its members.

One of Malta’s leading sex and relationship counsellors, Matthew Bartolo, will be leading Friday’s discussion.

“He’ll be talking to us about how to deal with sexual frustration and how to stay healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Mercieca.

“We’re hoping that talking about these usually taboo subjects might break some of the stigma around this topic. We’ll also talk about relationships and the loss of intimacy people are now feeling that they can’t go out and date.”

ARC also hopes to continue to support its members, who may be struggling because of mental health issues.

This can range from younger people whose parents haven’t fully accepted they are gay or transgender. With no-one getting out to school or work, home life can get stressful.

“Similarly, we have people who live on their own, who, like anyone exposed to long periods of solitude, might be feeling lonely.”

It is hoped the meeting will be held every two weeks. It will be streamed live on ARC’s Facebook page at 8.30pm and available to watch back afterwards.

“Anyone can join,” said Mercieca. “Even if people want to keep their identity a secret, they can speak to us with a scarf covering their face.”