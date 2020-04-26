As many countries are currently experiencing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UK-based publishers, Audio Arcadia, are holding a unique short story competition (ending June 30) so people can write about their experiences during these unprecedented times.

Thirty short stories will be chosen as winners and the results will be announced on July 20.

The winning stories will then be published in paperback format and offered for sale on Lulu, Amazon and other relevant retail websites.

Upon publication of the paperback, each of the 30 winning authors will receive a royalty percentage of net monthly sales.

The book itself will become an invaluable part of our social history as we anticipate receiving entries from around the world.

For full details of how to enter this short story competition visit www.audioarcadia.com/competition or e-mail the editor at rickprod@aol.com