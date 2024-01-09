French driver Sebastien Loeb bounced back the day after a series of punctures to grab his first win of this year’s Dakar Rally, edging Saudi race leader Yazeed Al-Rajhi in Tuesday’s fourth stage.

The Prodrive competitor — a former nine-time world rally champion — finished 1min 08sec ahead of Toyota’s Al-Rajhi after 631km of rolling terrain without major difficulty including a 299km special between Al-Salamiya and Al-Hofuf in Saudi Arabia.

Loeb had suffered three punctures on Monday, but his first success in this year’s race moves him up to sixth overall, 23min 50sec behind Al-Rahji.

“It was important to get back into it. Especially since we are going to arrive at big stages. We should not be left behind,” said Loeb.

