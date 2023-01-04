Rally legend Sebastien Loeb at last had something to smile about after two nightmare days as the Frenchman won the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old — who was crowned world rally champion a record nine times — had lost over an hour and a half on the previous two stages but he was back to his regal best for Wednesday’s 425 kilometres special raced around Hail.

He denied his compatriot ‘Mr Dakar’ Stephane Peterhansel his 50th stage win in the ultimate test of motoring endurance — Loeb timing just 13 seconds faster.

Loeb admitted afterwards it had been far from plain sailing for him in his Prodrive.

“We lost the power-steering 20 kilometres from the end, so we had to finish the stage very slowly,” he said.

“I couldn’t keep the car on the tracks. We span out at one point because I couldn’t turn the steering wheel.

“It was very difficult to finish the stage, but at the end we still have the best time, so it’s better than nothing.”

