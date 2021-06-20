Joachim Loew has attempted to dampen German fans’ Euro 2020 euphoria after a thrilling 4-2 win over Portugal boosted his side’s chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Germany bounced back from losing their opening Group F game to world champions France with an emphatic victory over the holders on Saturday as Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens shone.

The result in Munich blew the group wide open, but Germany need to beat Hungary, who managed a surprise 1-1 draw with France, to be sure of reaching the last 16.

“The next game will perhaps be even more dogged, because Hungary stand deeper and defend with eight or nine men,” warned Loew.

